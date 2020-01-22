Ossining Business Owner Named Volunteer of the Year – By Multiple Organizations 

Robert Nolan, owner of AAA Nolan’s Auto Collision in Ossining, has been named Volunteer of the Year by Ossining-based Gullotta House. Gullotta House provides assistance and financial aid to Westchester residents in need.

In addition to his Volunteer of the Year award, Nolan was honored by the Village of Ossining, the County of Westchester – which declared December 19 as “Bobby Nolan Day” – and the State of New York for his volunteer efforts on behalf of the community.

Nolan is a past president and active member of the Ossining Rotary Club and a current board member of Gullotta House.