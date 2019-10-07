Open Door Foundation to Honor Board Chair and Phelps Hospital President & Ceo

Daniel Blum, President & CEO of Phelps Hospital Northwell Health, and Sue Greene Fuirst, Board Chair of the Open Door Foundation, will be honored at “Tune In to Support Open Door” at Brae Burn Country Club in Purchase, on Thursday, November 14th.

Blum, a resident of Chappaqua, will receive the Industry Leadership Award. He has served in his present capacity at Phelps, a 240-bed regional hospital that is a member of the Northwell Health System, since December 2014. Prior to coming to Phelps, he held various leadership roles at White Plains Hospital, Stellaris Health Network, St. Vincent Hospital, and New York Hospital – Cornell Medical Center.

“Together, we’ve figured out a way to do the right things for our community,” said Blum. “The economics are challenging yet Open Door’s leadership has figured out a way to operate that is fiscally responsible, but at the same time has allowed Open Door to grow its health care operations and philanthropic support from the community. All of this is really important.”

Blum began his career as a paramedic/instructor in New York City, later working at several hospitals in clinical and administrative roles. Currently Chairman of the Northern Metropolitan Hospital Association and past Chairman of the New York State Department of Health Emergency Medical Services Council, he serves on the boards of a number of area civic, industry and charitable organizations. He holds both a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and a master’s degree in healthcare administration from NYU.

Fuirst will receive the Community Leadership Award. She began her affiliation with Open Door Family Medical Center more than a decade ago as a volunteer in the organization’s Reach Out and Read program and has steadily expanded her involvement, joining the Open Door Foundation’s Board of Directors in 2011.

“Most of Open Door’s patients live in poverty. They’re worried about getting to work, keeping their jobs, putting food on the table, caring for their children, and maintaining their housing,” said Fuirst. “The extra support Open Door provides around prevention makes healthy behaviors more accessible, understandable, and manageable for people with serious challenges in their day-to-day lives.”

A native of Westchester and resident of Chappaqua, her professional career has included roles at Music Choice, and her own company, Basics Fuirst, which includes a cooking school and a line of spice blends sold locally. Her philanthropic work has included Spiral Giving, a youth philanthropy program for which she is Founder and Executive Director; a member of Impact 100 Westchester; and graduate of Leadership Westchester. She holds BA from Clark University.

Open Door provides more than 300,000 patient visits annually and serves nearly 57,000 people annually, many of whom might not otherwise have access to medical services. A majority of its patients live at or below the federal poverty line.

“Both honorees play key roles with Open Door,” said Lindsay Farrell, Open Door Family Medical Center President and CEO. “Sue in her unwavering commitment and advocacy on behalf of our patients and Dan as a steadfast partner in our family medicine residency program and in providing our patients with OB and prenatal services.”

Tune In is the Open Door Foundation’s signature fall event. It raises funds for critical services that are not covered by third-party reimbursements or government grants and cost more than $2.5 million annually.

For tickets, sponsorships or more information to “Tune In to Support Open Door,” call 914-502-1417 or visit www.opendoormedical.org.