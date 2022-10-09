Nyack Invites Visitors to Sample a Special Blend of Hudson Valley Experiences

Nyack’s fall season is in full swing with a packed calendar of events and family-friendly activities running through the fall season. Highlights are below, with details on the Visit Nyack website at visitnyack.org.

“Although the pandemic is not entirely in the rearview mirror, the village has come back strong,” said Roger Cohen, President, Nyack Chamber of Commerce. “Signature events are once again on the agenda – including street fairs and yes, the amazing Halloween Parade.”

“We’re proud to say that Nyack has emerged from two very tough years stronger than ever,” said Cohen. “We’ve added more new businesses than the number we lost. Above all, we’re excited to get back to what Nyack is all about – enjoying life.”

Events: A Nyack ‘Sampler’

Events in Nyack are emblematic of the community’s rich and ever-changing landscape. Here’s a sampler:

The Phoenix Festival: Live Arts in Nyack: 16-Oct.16

A new undertaking by the Phoenix Theatre Ensemble of New York City acclaim, recently established in Nyack. Five weekends of live, family friendly theater performances outdoors at the Marydell Faith and Life Center and the garden at the Edward Hopper House. Also featuring performances by the Rockland-based Children’s Shakespeare Theatre, and related presentations by ArtsRock, Rivertown Film and the Historical Society honoring Helen Hayes. Elmwood Playhouse, celebrating its 75 th anniversary of live theater in Nyack, is a community partner.

Anyone who knows Nyack knows the street fairs – five each year in spring, summer, and fall – a Nyack tradition for well over three decades. Maybe even the most seasoned veterans of the village have lost track of the years, but the basic premise has remained the same: Crafts, jewelry, food, live music, clothing, gifts, art, antiques, specialty items — offered by hundreds of vendors and local merchants. Thousands of people come. Many come back – and stay.

It’s not quite Halloween yet, but the frightening fun begins well before the big night. New to Nyack is the “Spirit of South Broadway” block fair, a spooky evening of family fun featuring tarot card readings, psychics, the “creep show” car, live music and drumming, face painting, local vendors and crafters offering jewelry, leathers, capes, candles, herbs, spooky baked goods and other treats.South Broadway will be closed from Cedar Hill to Hudson Street for the event. Adding to the festivities and beginning at noon, Maria Luisa Whittingham, co-founder of Nyack Merchants United, will be welcoming friends, guests and all visitors for a celebration at her boutique on South Broadway marking her 35 th anniversary of business in Nyack.

In addition to the “Spirit” event, which will get the spooky chill going in anticipation of the main event, Halloween enthusiasts should check out local websites and Facebook pages — especially org and other local mainstays for things like scary movies at the Nyack Library. Meanwhile, village-wide store window painting by Nyack High school is on for Oct. 20. Orangetown Fire Company’s Monster Mash (Oct. 22). Oak Hill Cemetery Walking Tour with Historical Society of the Nyacks (Oct. 24) Kids can enjoy Halloween crafts and story readings with Nursery School of the Nyacks at the Nyack Farmers Market (Oct. 27).Trunk-or-treating at Living Christ Church on Oct.29 (public invited). North of Main Street on Broadway is hands-down the liveliest trick-or-treat destination in the area, where the actual night of Halloween is celebrated regardless of the day of the week or the weather. Streets are closed to traffic, home owners go all out on decorating their spooky abodes, and literally thousands of pounds of candy are distributed to kids of all ages (Oct.31).

… And yes, the Halloween Parade is baaack! 29 (5:30 pm) Rain date Oct. 30

The Village of Nyack and the Chamber of Commerce proudly present the most hair-raising Halloween celebration this side of the Hudson — ranked by Travel Channel as one of the Top 10 Halloween parades nationwide. Dancing ghouls, marching bands, wild costumes, fantastic floats, live entertainment, and more. Great prizes for the best floats and costumes. And this year for the first time, prizes for the best dressed pets. Judging from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm in Memorial Park. Post-parade traditions ‘return from the dead’ with parties, dancing, and costume contests in Nyack establishments. Hotel Nyack is even hosting a classy costume after-party.

Rockland Fashion Week (RFW) returns for its third year. Produced by Nyack’s Hope Wade Designs, the week-long program focuses on Rockland as a growing hub for fashion design and manufacture, and includes local pop-up shops, as well as educational sessions on the “business of fashion” at local middle and high schools around the county. A mini fashion show (including one for dogs) leads up to the main event. RFW culminates in a gala runway event at Palisades Center in West Nyack featuring 10 local fashion designers. In collaboration with Montefiore Nyack Hospital Breast Center, the event will include 10 breast cancer survivors as models on the runway.

More is…more.

Good things come in small packages, so the saying goes. That’s certainly true of Nyack. The village packs over a hundred businesses and a rich array of recreational, entertainment and cultural opportunities into just over one walkable square mile. So it’s easy to combine events with shopping, dining, or recreation in a day trip or whatever a weekend itinerary might require.

Here’s a quick drone’s-eye view:

Dining and food. Nyack offers 50+ restaurant options from pubs to world-class gourmet menus for those who like choice; themed food tours for those who like to explore; award-winning cooking classes at the Culinary Arts Institute for those who like to make their own; and a year-round Farmers Market every Thursday for those who want to connect with food, farms, friends and fun.

Opportunities for hiking, biking, and river sports in Nyack are among the best in the Hudson Valley. Access to the Governor Mario M. Cuomo bridge path is within minutes of the village — with sweeping views of the river to the north and south. For those who want to get their toes wet, launch your kayak from Nyack Beach State Park or board sailing charters from Nyack marina. Hike Hook Mountain State Park, connect to the Long Path, and take in stunning river views and unlimited leaf-peeping opportunities. For those who want to ‘catch some air,’ there’s always the option for a quick spin at the riverside skateboarding park, recognized by ‘skaters’ as one of the best in the region.

. Nyack's bustling night-and-day life offers theater and music of all genres, classic plays, musicals, jazz, rock, blues, drumming, karaoke, open mic nights, salsa music and dancing, classical concerts and a cluster a music-related businesses offering music lessons, instruments, and recording capabilities. Nyack is also home to a thriving art community, hosting contemporary art shows, workshops, curated film screenings, poetry reading, art classes and camps for kids, pop-up art events and more.

Culture and history . Home to civil rights leaders, artists, writers, Nobel Prize winners, movie stars, and many far-from-ordinary hard-working people, Nyack has a deep multicultural history with fascinating stories to tell. Those stories are well told by the Historical Society, Nyack Library, Hopper House Museum and other organizations, offering tours, exhibitions and special programs – all accessible in town, online, or via phone. A new program created by the Phoenix Festival: Live Arts in Nyack —Nyack Digital Dreaming-AR Adventures — is an exciting addition, incorporating walking tour narratives, documentary video and augmented reality. It's free and available online at Digital Dreaming: AR Adventures.

Relaxation and personal services. With all the activity going on in Nyack, it's still possible to relax in one of the village's top-flight salons, spas or barber shops offering premium personal care services. See orgfor information.

Enjoy life. Enjoy Nyack.

Nyack’s fall program is an invitation to experience a unique blend of memory-making experiences in a jazzy little Hudson River town – just 25 miles north of New York City.

“We’re especially pleased to welcome new endeavors like the Phoenix Festival,” said Nyack Mayor Don Hammond. “For many visitors, Nyack events open the door to Rockland County’s rich array of attractions and community life. We welcome everyone to enjoy everything the county has to offer, come back to enjoy more — and possibly make Rockland their home.”