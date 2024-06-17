NTL Non-Toxic Living – Shopping Local, and Sustainable

Briarcliff Manor has a new boutique where you can find things that are good for you – and also good for the environment and the community. NTL Non-Toxic Living at 1250 Pleasantville Road opened at the beginning of May, and owner Jillian Sherman says customers “have been blown away, and they are thrilled for the one-stop-shopping experience…they can tell we have taken the time to find the best products.” Sherman also owns Zokkoz Salon, which is right next door, and opened in 2015.

NTL’s mission is “to empower you to make choices that nourish both your body and spirit while providing you with the peace of mind that comes from knowing you’re using products that are safe and sustainable.” Sherman says, “As a mom, I want to be as careful as I can, and make it easy for people to pick the safest and most sustainable products. I have done a lot of research for myself, to make sure the ingredients are okay for the user, and also the environment.”

That includes hair, body, skin and bath products, makeup and perfume, housewares, jewelry, cleaning products, home aromas, and even high-quality tea grown without pesticides, at smaller farms, so the integrity is better. Sherman says giving back is important “Some of the brands give to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a jewelry brand helps support people in Israel, and another helps women who are victims of domestic violence.”

The bestselling items at NTL are “aromas like perfumes and scented candles” according to Sherman, “and things for kids, as people who are just looking around will see a cute item for a kid and they have to have it.” Those include “Stuffed animals with organic materials with a companion book, and bathtime products specifically for newborns, as you don’t want products with toxic ingredients. For older kids, we have products like bath balms with a surprise inside.”

Sherman says NTL is a good fit for the community, “Our customers like the personal service and feel, and Briarcliff has a lot of people with a likeminded approach (to sustainability and integrity). Also, people want more of a luxury product than you can find at a place like a health food store.” She adds, “People used to stop by Wondrous Things for last-minute gifts and other items, but since that gift shop and boutique closed NTL has filled that void, but we also offer a whole lot more including items that you use in your day-to-day life.”