Northwell Names New Thoracic Surgeon for Westchester Hospitals

Northwell Health today announced Audrey Pendleton, MD has joined Northwell Health as thoracic surgeon in Westchester County, serving Northern Westchester and Phelps hospitals and Northwell Health Physician Partners in Yonkers.

The thoracic surgical team in Westchester is already recognized nationally as best-in-class for lung surgery. US News and World Reports 2022-23 Best Hospital rankings shows Northern Westchester Hospital as high-performing in the adult specialty of pulmonology & lung surgery, and specifically lung cancer surgery.

Dr. Pendleton joins Northwell after completing a fellowship in cardiothoracic surgery at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, Illinois. Dr. Pendleton is married to her husband, David for five years and has two children. As a former captain of Smith College Varsity Equestrian Team she continues to ride and enjoy horses.