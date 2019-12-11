Northwell, Caremount Medical Sign Clinical Affiliation Agreement, Expanding Health Care Services in Manhattan and Westchester

Northwell Health, New York State’s largest health system, and CareMount Medical, a physician-owned multi-specialty medical practice with 45 locations throughout the Hudson Valley and Manhattan, have announced a clinical affiliation agreement to enhance and expand services in the region.

Chappaqua, NY-based CareMount is the largest independent medical group in New York State, with over 600 physicians and advanced practice providers in more than 40 specialties. In addition, CareMount owns and operates urgent care centers, clinical laboratories and radiology services, as well as endoscopy suites and infusion suites. CareMount has had a long-standing relationship with Northern Westchester Hospital (NWH) in Mount Kisco, a member of Northwell Health, with many CareMount physicians serving in clinical leadership roles there. These and other long-standing partner relationships have aided CareMount in its ability to achieve steady physician growth.

Beginning January 1, 2020, Northwell and CareMount will pursue innovative arrangements such as clinical integration initiatives and ambulatory collaborative activities as well as service agreements all designed to generate operational efficiencies consistent with the mission of providing quality care to patients in the greater New York City, Westchester and the Hudson Valley areas. Both organizations contemplate utilizing their existing population health infrastructures to provide additional resources to patients as well as preventative medicine and cost-effective treatment.

Additionally, CareMount clinicians will also obtain clinical faculty appointments at the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell.

CareMount Medical patients will have access to a range of Northwell Health facilities, expertise and services. Northwell operates about 750 outpatient facilities, including over 200 primary care practices, and 23 hospitals, including Northern Westchester, Phelps Hospital in Sleepy Hollow and Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan. Both Northwell and CareMount plan to use the clinical affiliation agreement to pursue additional innovative arrangements in the New York City and Westchester markets.

“We’re extraordinarily pleased to be taking this important next step in our relationship with CareMount, which has a well-earned reputation for delivering high-quality care and optimizing the patient experience,” said Michael J. Dowling, president and chief executive officer at Northwell. “We look forward to pursuing mutually beneficial opportunities that will further enhance patient care.”

“This new collaboration with Northwell represents a significant strategic step in CareMount’s focus to deliver coordinated, high quality care that improves the patient’s experience and health while lowering overall health care costs,” said Scott D. Hayworth, MD, FACOG, CareMount president and chief executive officer.