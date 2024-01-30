Northern Westchester Hospital Receives America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award

Northern Westchester Hospital (NWH) in Mount Kisco is the only hospital in Westchester County to receive Healthgrades 2024 America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award, placing it among the top five percent in the nation. Healthgrades also ranked the hospital No. 2 in critical care, No. 5 in neurosciences and No. 5 in stroke care in New York State, distinguishing it as one of New York’s leading hospitals for specialty care.

The Healthgrades analysis uncovered notable differences in hospital performance, underscoring the importance of seeking care at top-rated programs. Comparing the years 2020-2022, if all hospitals had maintained a performance level similar to that of America’s 250 Best Hospitals, over 178,000 lives could potentially have been saved.*

Additionally, Healthgrades analysis revealed that patients who choose a facility ranked within the top 5 for their specific condition or procedure have a significantly better chance of achieving positive outcomes.

In fact, Healthgrades found that from 2020 to 2022, individuals treated at hospitals with state rankings for stroke and neurosciences experienced, on average, a 37.7 percent reduction in the risk of mortality, while patients treated at hospitals holding a state ranking for critical care had a 28.2 percent lower risk of mortality compared to those treated at hospitals without state rankings.*

“The recent Healthgrades’ research reflects Northern Westchester Hospital’s unwavering dedication to excellence in patient care,” said Sherri Sandel, DO, FACP, medical director and director of medical education at Northern Westchester Hospital. “These rankings affirm our position as a top regional hospital, with specialty care that is among the best health care in New York State today.”

Healthgrades evaluated more than 30 conditions and procedures at nearly 4,500 hospitals across the country to identify America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award and focused on patient outcomes when determining top-performing hospitals for specialty care.

Last year, NWH received a total of eight Healthgrades’ distinctions for specialty care. The hospital received two Specialty Excellence Awards, the Coronary Intervention Excellence Award™ and the Critical Care Excellence Award™, placing these programs in the top 10 percent of the nation. The hospital also received five-star ratings for six conditions and treatments in heart attack, coronary intervention, spinal fusion surgery, treatment of stroke, sepsis and pneumonia.

*Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of MedPAR data for 2020 through 2022 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only. Click here to view the complete 2024 America’s Best Hospital Awards Methodology and visit here for complete information in the 2024 Specialty State Rankings Methodology