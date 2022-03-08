NewYork-Presbyterian to Create New Ambulatory Care Facility in White Plains

NewYork-Presbyterian announced today that it will establish a state-of-the-art, multi-specialty ambulatory care facility in White Plains, bringing an even broader range of its ambulatory, primary and preventive care services to the communities of Westchester County.

Featuring care from ColumbiaDoctors clinical teams, this new facility will give patients convenient access to increasingly in-demand specialties for adults and children, all close to home. The facility will be located in the former WestPark office complex, recently purchased by NewYork-Presbyterian, which is situated on a 25-acre campus at 1111-1129 Westchester Avenue in White Plains.

NewYork-Presbyterian plans to offer a wide range of outpatient services in the new facility, which is expected to house centers of excellence in areas ranging from women’s health to cancer care and neuroscience, wellness services and resources, and facilities including imaging, endoscopy suites, exam and diagnostic rooms, and ambulatory procedure rooms.

“NewYork-Presbyterian is proud to be expanding access to our world-class care across Westchester,” said Dr. Steven J. Corwin, president and CEO of NewYork-Presbyterian. “We understand the importance of having high-quality, comprehensive health care services available close to where you live and work. We look forward to continuing to provide the best care to our patients and neighbors in Westchester.”

The new White Plains facility will build upon the exceptional health services currently offered by NewYork-Presbyterian in Westchester. NewYork-Presbyterian operates three hospitals including NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt Manor.