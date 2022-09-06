NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital Unveils New Name: NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester

NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital has unveiled a new name to reflect its commitment to providing world-class care to the Westchester community: NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester. The re-branding provides clarity on the hospital’s location, and more closely aligns with the names of other hospitals across the NewYork-Presbyterian enterprise.

“With our new name, NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester, we are renewing our commitment to providing exceptional care to the community,” said Dr. Steven J. Corwin, president and chief executive officer of NewYork-Presbyterian. “We are proud to be expanding our services across Westchester, making world-class care even more convenient and accessible for our patients and the communities we serve.”

For more than a century, NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester has delivered exceptional, comprehensive care close to home for Westchester residents. Founded in 1909, William Van Duzer Lawrence recognized the need for a strong community hospital when his son fell ill with appendicitis and had to be transported by baggage car to New York City. Following his son’s complete recovery, Lawrence purchased the land and donated the funds to build the hospital now known as NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester. Today, the hospital continues to grow its footprint in the community, enhance its high-quality care, and expand health care services throughout the region.

“NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester takes pride in our legacy of delivering high-quality care to our community,” said Paul J. Dunphey, senior vice president and chief operating officer at NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester. “Our new name celebrates that rich history and makes clearer to our patients where they can access our world-class care.”

Expanding care in Westchester

In July, NewYork-Presbyterian brought the hospital’s renowned Och Spine program to Westchester. This program merges the world-class spine programs of Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Weill Cornell Medicine, giving the local community access to some of the world’s top orthopedic and neurosurgical spine surgeons and other spine care specialists to treat all types of back and neck problems, from the simple to the complex, using surgical and nonsurgical procedures. Och Spine at NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester will offer additional clinical services, such as expanded physical therapy offerings, and will have dedicated single beds for spine patients who will be cared for by experienced clinical teams who focus solely on spine care. Dr. Peter Angevine, a leading neurosurgeon who trained in both neurological and orthopedic spine surgery, oversees the Och Spine program in Westchester.

NewYork-Presbyterian also recently purchased two connected office buildings in White Plains, which it will transform into a state-of-the-art, multi-specialty ambulatory care facility providing a broad range of ambulatory, primary and preventive care services to the communities of lower Westchester County. Featuring care from ColumbiaDoctors clinical teams across multiple disciplines, this new facility will give patients convenient access to increasingly in-demand specialties for adults and children, all close to home.

A commitment to the Westchester community

NewYork-Presbyterian continues to deepen its ties with the community and create a lasting impact. In 2021, NewYork-Presbyterian and Iona University announced the establishment a premier school of health sciences in Bronxville, the NewYork-Presbyterian Iona School of Health Sciences, offering a new vision for collaborative health care education, modern workforce development, and community care.

“Westchester is an amazing place to live and work, and we are so pleased to provide the very best care and deepen our already strong ties to this community,” said Dunphey.

Photos Courtesy NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester

L-R: Tim Hughes, VP Operations & Business Development; Laurie Walsh, VP & Chief Nursing Officer; Paul Dunphey, SVP & Chief Operating Officer, NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester