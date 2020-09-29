NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital Holds Impromptu Wedding for Yorktown Couple

Yorktown resident Ron Loscri married his fiancé Lisa on September 13th at NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt Manor. Ron was admitted to the hospital for a suspected stroke the day before his wedding. Test result came back negative for stroke, but he remained at the hospital out of an abundance of caution for observation.

When staff heard about his upcoming nuptials being canceled twice before because of COVID-19, they quickly came together to transform the conference room into a magical setting to mark their special day. The Nursing Team gathered flowers to create a bouquet for the bride made out of wild flowers from hospital grounds, the Environmental Services Team tidied up the room to set it up for the ceremony and the Dietary Team baked a wedding cake and other treats for the post event celebration. No detail was left forgotten, including a “Just Married” sign that was placed on the back of Ron’s wheelchair.

Ron and Lisa were married by an officiant with their children in virtual attendance, surrounded by hospital staff.