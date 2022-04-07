New & Noteworthy: Turning Passions into Thriving Businesses

We’ve all had to do our share of pivoting over the past couple years. Rethinking and prioritizing what is important personally and professionally and what caring for ourselves, loved ones and community looks like. While some small business owners were forced to close their doors temporarily or permanently, others put into practice the old saying “when life gives you lemons…” reinventing themselves through leveraging lifelong passions into small community-based businesses up and down the River Towns.

I had a chance to chat with three small business owners and learn firsthand how they are transforming their passions into thriving businesses while helping knit a community together.

Crespo Whiskey & Wine

72 Main St.

Dobbs Ferry

Crespowhiskeys.com

Crespo Whiskey & Wine shop, inspired by a 1920s prohibition style speakeasy, offers an extensive selection of whiskeys and wines produced locally and from around the world. Step inside and the music and ambiance will transport you to another time and place. Crespo sets itself apart from other liquor stores by encouraging customers to get to know the products they are buying through educating shoppers, weekly tastings, and encouraging mingling and conversation.

Jersom Osheaf began dreaming up the concept behind Crespo after finding himself unemployed during Covid. Much of his inspiration came from his love of Boardwalk Empire and whiskey. The goal was to create a lively environment where community members would come to gather, shop, and share a passion for great wine and spirits. With a focus on small family-owned distilleries and vineyards, Osheaf is committed to partnering with local businesses and supporting the community that has welcomed him.

And speaking of welcoming, expect to be greeted by Storm, the shop’s four-legged mascot who wants nothing more than for you to bring your pup in for an impromptu playdate while you peruse the shelves.

Bloomy Cheese & Provisions

145 Palisade St., Suite 200

Dobbs Ferry

bloomydobbs.com

Bloomy, named for the rind on soft cheese and the owner’s maiden name, features a rotating selection of artisan cheeses, small-batch olive oils and vinegars along with an assortment of crackers, sweets, pickles and other items that pair perfectly with any cheese board. Many of the cheeses and other pantry items are locally sourced and support small and women-owned businesses.

Founded by Jessica Galen in late 2021, Bloomy is a pop-up in residence at Hudco in Dobbs Ferry. Hudco is a shared space for work and gathering that provides locals a place to come together, support and inspire one another around the shared goal of collective wellness and community betterment. Galen brings her commitment to supporting sustainable farming and farmers and extensive knowledge of all things cheese to her corner of Hudco.

Stop in for a scrumptious selection of hand selected cheeses, create a custom gift basket or join Galen for a curated tasting that brings together cheeses and beer or wine from other local shops.

Get Groomed Pet Salon

192 N Highland Ave.

Ossining

getgroomedpetsalon.com

Opening its doors in early February, Get Groomed Pet Salon has been an immediate neighborhood hit. Pandemic pet-boomers and pre-pandemic pet lovers have welcomed this adorable pet salon to the neighborhood. The salon offers dog and cat grooming, doggie daycare, and a selection of over-the-top spa treatments including mani-pedi, pet polish and fur whitening treatments along with luxury pet treats.

Moving to Ossining just a year ago, Kim Castaldo wanted to open a business close to home that brought together her passion for animals and years of grooming experience. Her goal was to create a serene spa like environment where both pets and owners would feel calm and cared for. The open concept, cage free setting along with soothing music and friendly atmosphere will set even the most anxious pet at ease.

In need of a good spring cleaning, I brought my pandemic pup in for her first spa treatment and what a success it was. She trotted in happily and came out looking and smelling great and shedding just a little bit less.