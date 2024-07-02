New & Noteworthy: Getting to Know Sara Humphreys of Benchmark Senior Living 

Sara Humphreys has had a fascinating career journey so far. Actor, author and now executive director of the newest Benchmark Senior Living location at Mount Pleasant, she is creating a place where families and residents can be excited about their community.

Here are edited excerpts of a Q&A about her perspective on the new role and what people can expect at the new Benchmark.

River Journal: What led you to your current role as executive director of Benchmark at Mount Pleasant?

Sara Humphreys: My grandmother actually lived at a Benchmark community in Stamford, called Edgehill. I was incredibly impressed by the experience she had there. The associates and their commitment to prioritizing and elevating human connection in each interaction is very unique. When I heard Benchmark was opening their first community in Westchester County, I jumped at the opportunity to be part of it.

RJ: What is your approach to creating a thriving senior living community?

SH: We are creating a true community where everyone can come together to have fun, laugh and share their talents. The way we do that is by getting to know each resident’s background, their families and their likes and dislikes through interviews and discovery sessions. It’s our goal each and every day to provide experiences that nurture our residents’ passions, connections and enhance their quality of life.

RJ: You are also a prolific author – how does your creative life intersect with your day to day at Benchmark?

SH: Having the ability to be creative is really important to me both in my work and home life. There are many ways to be creative when running a senior living community whether it be coming up with creative solutions to solve challenges seniors are having or introducing new and unique programs to our residents. I feel fortunate that Benchmark has given me the flexibility to be able to think and operate outside of the box.

RJ: For anyone considering assisted care for themselves or a loved one, what advice do you give on choosing the right facility?

SH: I always encourage people to visit each community and get to know the people who work there. Understand how they hire and train their staff. Find out how they create their resident programs and what and how often they offer them. It’s important that residents have the opportunity to be part of the social calendar, if they choose to, and that they are engaged through the offerings.

RJ: In terms of residential life, what sets Benchmark Mount Pleasant apart from other communities?

SH: Not only are we very thoughtful about how we staff our community and what we offer, but we have a lot of different spaces and amenities that appeal to a diverse range of interests while still maintaining the feeling of home. For example, those who love the outdoors will enjoy our wooded setting from the walking path or while dining outdoors on the patio. We also have dedicated spaces for a wide range of hobbies, whether it’s playing card games in the card room, watching classic films in the movie theater or reading a book in the library. For those who enjoy cooking and food, we will offer homemade, chef-prepared meals in our dining room, bistro and outside with regular cooking demonstrations and classes to connect residents to their passions.

RJ: What do you do in your own life to keep yourself healthy, happy and connected to the people and places that are most important to you?

SH: I exercise, mostly strength training 4-5 days a week, which helps my physical and mental health. I’m also a big fan of daily journaling. Family and friends are really important to me, and I never want to miss out on important events.

RJ: Do you think that your experience with senior communities gives you a unique perspective on navigating different life stages?

SH: Definitely! Working in this industry I have a broader perspective on aging and how it affects everyone—not just the older person, but also each member of the family who may be looking after them. Whether it’s a spouse, adult children or grandchild, I’m able to see all sides. Even having done this for a while now, I still learn something new every day!

RJ: Do you have a favorite quote that you look to for inspiration in your work and your life?

SH: “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” – Maya Angelou

RJ: Living in Bronxville and working in Mount Pleasant, what are a few of your favorite spots for food and fun in the area?

SH: The Cube Inn in Tarrytown is my hands down favorite. They have excellent Cuban food and cocktails! Artuso’s and Sons Bakery in Thornwood has the best sweet treats in town!

PHOTO: COURTYARD

CAPTION: Those who love the outdoors will enjoy the wooded setting from the walking path or while dining outdoors on the patio. Photo courtesy of Benchmark Senior Living

PHOTO: Sara Humphreys

CAPTION: ‘When I heard Benchmark was opening their first community in Westchester County, I jumped at the opportunity to be part of it.’ – Sara Humphreys. Photo courtesy of Benchmark Senior Living