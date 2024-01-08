New Indoor Golf “Club” Offers Year-Round Golf and Sports Bar Vibe

Pete Gilmore spent the better part of his working life at ABC Television. But like many of us, he spent countless days and nights thinking about what he really wanted to do. The key he decided was to follow his passion: golf. Now thanks to Gilmore, all of us who enjoy golf can be “Happy” year-round. River Journal recently caught up with Pete at his new X-Golf location.

River Journal: Tell us how you got to this point.

Pete Gilmore: Although we just opened our doors on Dec. 21, X-Golf is a project I started working on back in 2018. As an avid golfer and tech enthusiast, I was intrigued by the advancement of golf simulator technology. The advancement of computer processor speed allowed for much better real-time feedback and more realistic graphics. When I saw that advancement, I had what I thought was an original idea of creating a space for the public that utilized high-tech, commercial sized golf simulators in a social atmosphere. Somewhere you could go to play golf, have some food and drink and watch the game or just hang out with friends.

RJ: How did you end up in Westchester?

PG: As a Westchester resident myself (Mamaroneck), I felt that the market would be very open to an entertainment facility focused on the game of golf. We found our perfect location here in Scarsdale at 870 Central Park Avenue. The building is a former Walgreen’s that closed down several years ago. Transforming the space from something that was completely dormant into a thriving community spot has been something we’re proud of.

RJ: What makes X-Golf unique?

PG: We offer world-class golf simulator technology in a fun, friendly atmosphere with a full bar and light food menu. Each simulator bay has its own 65″ TV and we have three 75″ TV’s behind our bar which make X-Golf an excellent place to come and watch the games, meet friends for a drink or have a bite to eat.

We have 10 simulators, including two in a semi-private area for private events.

Each bay is 17′ wide and with our high ceilings there is no feeling of being cramped or on top of other customers. Our screens are also larger than most indoor facilities and they are made with the latest noise-dampening technology. Our software has over 45 courses from around the world including Pebble Beach, St. Andrews and Bethpage Black to name a few.

RJ: What’s the plan moving forward?

PG: X-Golf Scarsdale is owned by my wife Joan and I. As local owners, we are very interested in giving back to the community of Westchester at large. We are currently discussing programs we can offer that will benefit local charities while also introducing people to X-Golf Scarsdale and the game of golf in general. Both of us believe in using our business to promote community involvement and also support other locally owned businesses.

Finally, we are currently working on putting together an “official” Grand Opening for some time in January. Once set, we’ll be posting the information on our social media channels.

X-Golf Scarsdale

870 Central Park Avenue

Scarsdale, NY 10583

(914) 920-4425

info@xgolfscarsdale.com

Instagram: @xgolfscarsdale

Facebook: X-Golf Scarsdale