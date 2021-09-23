Mt. Kisco Stop & Shop Partners with Rehabilitation Through the Arts to Raise Money and Eliminate Plastic Bags

This year, local community non-profits are more in need of support than in any other time in the recent years’ past. Now shoppers can give back to the local community and help to reduce single-use plastics by purchasing a special reusable bag at Stop & Shop in Mt. Kisco. Rehabilitation Through the Arts (RTA) has been selected by local Stop & Shop store leadership as the benefiting non-profit in the Community Bag Program for the month of October.

Founded at Sing Sing in 1996, RTA helps people in prison develop critical life skills through the arts, modeling an approach to the justice system based on human dignity rather than punishment

The Stop & Shop Community Bag Program is designed to give back to the local community with every reusable bag purchased. Every $2.50 reusable bag sold supports a non-profit local to the store in which it was purchased. This program offers a way for shoppers to give back as part of the regular weekly routine.

Every month, at every Stop & Shop location a different local non-profit is selected to benefit from the sale of these special reusable bags. RTA was selected as the October beneficiary by local store leadership at the store located at Mt. Kisco. RTA will receive a $1 donation for every $2.50 reusable bag purchased at this location in October.

“This year has brought so many changes and difficulties for non-profits at the hyper-local level,” said Katherine Vockins, Founder & Executive Director of RTA. “We are thrilled to be participating in this innovative program that makes it possible for shoppers to give back to local non-profits while reducing single-use plastic in the environment. We appreciate the community support in this important initiative to make a difference.”