Mark Seiden Real Estate to Hold Client Appreciation Carnival for the Local Community

The Mark Seiden Real Estate Team (MSRET) will be holding a Carnival as a Client Appreciation thank you to their past and present clients with the local community invited to join the fun on Sunday, September 22, 2019, from 12pm-4pm at Ryder Park on Dynamite Road in Ossining, NY.

“We are looking forward to holding our Carnival on September 22nd as a way to say thank you to all of our clients for their business and their awesome referrals over the years,” said Mark Seiden, broker and owner of the Mark Seiden Real Estate Team. “We look forward to reconnecting with our clients along with meeting new faces, all while giving back to our community. We are also inviting the local community to join in on the fun too.”

Attendees will enjoy a family friendly afternoon at Ryder Park that will feature carnival games, a nature center with exotic animals, face painting, fun food, and a chance to dunk Mark Seiden in the dunk tank. All net proceeds from the afternoon will be donated to New Beginnings of Westchester, a local nonprofit that provides direct assistance to homeless families throughout Westchester County. In addition, families will have the opportunity to write cards for our troops overseas, hosted by United for the Troops, a nonprofit that creates and sends care packages to our troops overseas. And, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals will also be attending, bringing lots of friendly dogs and highlighting how everyone may make a difference in the life of an animal.

The event is complimentary for MSRET clients and their families when registering online at msretcarnival.eventbrite.com with a complimentary carnival code. In addition, the event is also open to the community for a cost of $6 per person when they register online at msretcarnival.eventbrite.com or $8 per person when they register on site. This year’s Carnival sponsors are Club Fit, Enveloping Sound, Mike Risko Music, Right Click Solutions, Robison Oil, Ruby’s Plumbing & Heating, and Tino’s Auto Repair. For more information about the event, please contact Chereese Jervis-Hill at Events To Remember at (914) 218-3968 or via email at EventsCJH@EventsRemember.com.

For more information about the Mark Seiden Real Estate Team, please visit their website at www.HomeMan.net or call (914) 762-2200.