Local Restaurant Owner Receives Empire Award for Community Service

Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick presented a New York State Senate Empire Award to Elmer Oliveros, owner of the Brothers Fish and Chips restaurant in Ossining, recognizing his contributions to local COVID relief efforts for families in need.

When COVID shut down dining at Brothers Fish and Chips, like many restaurants, they had to lay off employees but were able to keep the kitchen open for takeout. Despite the hardship, owner Elmer Oliveros knew he had to do something to help struggling families and healthcare workers. He decided to do what he knew how to do best, and started making meals for local families and healthcare workers who had been hit hardest by the virus and the economic fallout.

“There were people that needed food, people working long hours in the hospital, and they just wanted a meal. I can’t do everything, but I can cook! So I could at least feed the people that were working hard”, Oliveros said. “It also gave me a chance to feel like I was helping in a very small way. I was overwhelmed by the support, people calling and asking for meals. It became a whole movement.”

As the pandemic continued to rage in April 2020, Elmer Oliveros joined other Westchester County-based chefs in contributing his seafood paella recipe to the “Westchester Cooks” cookbook. The proceeds from the cookbook sales raised money for the Lifting Up Westchester organization, which provides food, shelter, and support to people in need of assistance in Westchester County.

Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick said, “Brothers Fish and Chips is the type of family-owned small business that is critical to our community’s success. Elmer and his team stepped up to help their neighbors during the COVID-19 pandemic, and they deserve to be recognized for their contributions to Ossining, Westchester county, and all New Yorkers. Oh, and if you haven’t tried Elmer’s cooking yet, you’re missing out!”

Elmer Oliveros comes from a family of chefs, and Brothers Fish & Chips is the culmination of years of hard work. The restaurant originally opened as a takeout only counter, with a limited fish and chips menu. In 2015, Brothers expanded next door to include a dining room & bar, and enlarged their menu to include modern and eclectic seafood dishes. They have now added a food truck, bringing the fresh and ever-changing menu beyond the restaurant doors. Brothers Fish and Chips is located at 172 N Highland Ave in Ossining.