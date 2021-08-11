Local Farmers & Ranchers Eligible to Receive AgPack® Benefits from Croton Auto Park

Farmers helping farmers find a return on their truck investment is how AgPack® was born. Now, 7 years later, AgPack benefits to farmers and ranchers can quickly add up to more than $20,000* in real operational savings. Croton Auto Park Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram (CDJR) recently renewed their eligibility in the Certified Ag Dealer Program (CAD) allowing them to continue offering AgPack to their farm and ranch customers.

What exactly is AgPack? It is a collaboration of agricultural companies who, collectively, have organized a specialized package of discounts and rebates that agriculture cannot get anywhere else, on inputs producers have to buy anyway. The process is quite simple:

Purchase or lease a qualifying farm truck or SUV from a Certified Agriculture Dealershipsm Simply verify with the dealer ownership of, or in an agricultural enterprise Once the dealer has notified AgPack, the farmer or rancher will be contacted by an AgPack representative within a week to begin redemptions

“Believe it, or not, AgPack is free with the purchase or lease of a qualifying new, or pre-owned, farm truck, or SUV, from a Certified Agriculture Dealership,” noted Pat Driscoll, CEO of Certified Agriculture Dealers/AgPack. “Plus, AgPack can be stacked on top of any incentive, rebate, fleet or VIP program the local dealer can offer.”

“More than anything, farmers and ranchers want…need…the most durable vehicle money can buy,” added Driscoll. “We know because we’re ranchers and farmers, too. And that’s what we want. Our focus is to make sure our agriculture family gets an honest to goodness return on their truck investment. From a dealer that actually understands and cares about who we are, and what we need.”

Below is the line-up of the current AgPack® partners, and their offers. Farmers and ranchers can cash in one or use them all, it is totally up to them. And they can take their time on any one, or all, as AgPack offers are valid for at least one full year from original date of the vehicle purchase. In select cases, the offers are valid even longer. AgPack includes:

Exclusive rebates on Michelin & BF Goodrich® tires – from tractors to trucks to toys, potential savings worth more than $5,000

25% off MSRP on Rhino Ag™ Products plus a gift card valued between $100-200

Exclusive pricing of 5-10% under Minimum Advertised Pricing (MAP) direct from Dixie Chopper® on the entire line of commercial mowers

1-year subscription to AgriEdge®, valued at $5,000

$2,000 credit towards AgroLiquid® Crop Nutrition, free agronomy consultation and annual soil test

$1,000 toward a new Reinke® Irrigation system and $500 towards parts on any existing Reinke system

25% exclusive discount on many Gallagher® Livestock scales and fencing products

Exclusive after purchase rebates up to $350 on EBY flatbeds, truck bodies and uplifts AND up to $1,000 on EBY trailers – stock, equipment, or grain

A $150 gift card after the purchase of a two-year Viasat® Internet Service subscription

$500 product credit after $2,000 of combined Mystik® Lubricant products purchased & lifetime oil conditioning monitoring of the AgPack purchased vehicle, plus a choice of a Mystik-branded gift offering

15% off MSRP on any purchase of Tarter® Farm & Ranch Equipment with a minimum purchase of $3,500 before discount

Now, accessibility to AgPack for farmers & ranchers in the Croton-on-Hudson area is being maintained. This nationwide program will continue to be available at Croton Auto Park CDJR which had previously completed stringent training when they become an official CAD. That training helps them better understand the specific demands ranchers, farmers and growers have of their farm & ranch vehicles.

“While trucks are a critical tool on the farm and ranch,” noted Brandon Santos, sales professional, at Croton Auto Park CDJR. “The bottom line for farmers is also critical. Being able to provide our customers with access to AgPack through a new or used vehicle is game changing. We can literally help the agriculture buyer save thousands of dollars in their daily operations through the AgPack exclusive rebates and discounts on products and services from some of agriculture’s leading brands.”

Becoming a Certified Agriculture Dealership lets the 15,500 New York farm families know the dealership understands the uniqueness of agriculture and is committed to providing the best total truck solution to meet their needs.

*Based on customer using every AgPack® benefit to its maximum value.