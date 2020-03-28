Local Entrepreneur Launches Free Site to Help Local Businesses and Consumers Connect

There are many local resources – including Facebook community sites, Chambers of Commerce and more – sharing information about the local businesses that are staying open, pivoting their business models and providing needed services to consumers in our area. We applaud them all.

One new site that has been created by Briarcliff Manor entrepreneur Jennifer Klar, is called Our Local Goods (ourlocalgoods.com). Our Local Goods was created to help businesses and consumers “cope with the new normal” according to Klar. What makes Our Local Goods unique, is that it provides a resource for businesses and consumers to connect in close to 20 Westchester communities with more being added each day. Klar owns Digital Space Designs, a web development and marketing company specializing in helping small businesses and non-profits.

Among the resources you’ll find on Our Local Good are activities, services, and of course dining options.

Most importantly, the website is free for everyone to use. You can add your business by filling out the form on the website. Informative and relevant community contributions are also welcome.

“As our lives turned more and more to the safety of isolation and the virtual world, I saw an opportunity to create a centralized location for information to help our community and local businesses connect,” said Klar. “I created ourlocalgoods.com to assist our local businesses to get the word out about their offerings. I hoped in a small way, I could help make our days a little less of a struggle and keep businesses viable as we continue to be physically distanced from one another.”

The process for a business to post on the site is simple and straightforward with tips provided by Klar to make sure the postings provide the information consumers will need to know about each business.

If you want more information about Our Local Goods, you can contact Jennifer Klar at 917-270-7191 or jennifer@digitalspacedesigns.com.