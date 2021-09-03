Local Business Owners Donate $20,000 in Marketing Support for Local Nonprofits

Community-focused business leaders, Michael Lang, owner, Signarama Hartsdale, and Don Lubarsky, owner, Signarama Nanuet, announced they would each donate $10,000 in capacity-building support this November to local charities in the form of free marketing materials and professional print services through their respective Signals914 and Signals845 nonprofit grant programs.

“When we launched Signals914 in 2019, the need for nonprofit signage support was great, but it’s even greater now in the wake of Covid-19. We had over $180,000 in requests for free signage and no one expected that reaction, but it proved we could offer something the nonprofit community needed and were missing,” said Michael Lang. “I’m thrilled to finally be able to do this again, and to work with a great partner, like Don Lubarsky of Signarama Nanuet who is helping to double the impact and reach of this campaign by bringing it into Rockland through Signals845. How amazing is that?”

The Signals 914/845 grant application period is open through September 30, 2021. Those representing Westchester nonprofits can learn more and apply online at signals914.org. Those representing Rockland nonprofits can learn more and apply online at signals845.org.

Support from the Signals 914/845 grant will help prevent local nonprofits that lack marketing budgets and support from losing out due to their inability to tell or share their story and attract new volunteers and donors.

“Volunteer New York! is a proud supporter of Signals 914/845,” said Tony Fasciano, Director of Communication for Volunteer New York!. “The nonprofits in our communities are amazing organizations, run by amazing people. They deserve the chance to be seen and heard and live up to their potential. This grant will be a gamechanger for changemakers in need of marketing support.”