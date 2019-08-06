Local Business Owner Supports Charity that Helps Cancer Patients and Survivors

There are people who say they believe in a cause, and there are people who actually support the cause they believe in. Lou Giordano falls into the second category. For 13 years, his business, Croton Auto Park, has been a proud sponsor of Support Connection’s Annual Support-A-Walk for Breast and Ovarian Cancer. That’s because Lou is a man who’s committed to making a difference in the community.

Croton Auto Park, located in Croton-On-Hudson, opened in 1991. It sits on 5 acres and features more than 200 new and certified pre-owned Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge and Ram vehicles. Their website proudly boasts of their involvement with various charitable organizations. Lou explains the reason for this: “I am a big supporter of local charities, especially when I know the people who are running them and when it’s a cause I believe in.”

In fact, in 2016 Lou was honored for his contributions at Support Connection’s annual Golf Outing. He shares why he stands behind the organization: “I have personally known many people who have been affected by breast cancer – it’s a big issue. Kathy, the Executive Director, and everyone at Support Connection, puts their heart and soul into what they do. It is a powerful organization with a strong presence that accomplishes a lot. I am honored to be associated with them and to support their mission.”

Support Connection, Inc. is a 501 (c) (3) not-for-profit organization that provides free support services and programs to people affected by breast and ovarian cancer. Founded in 1996, Support Connection is based in Yorktown Heights, but through their toll-free cancer support line, they serve people throughout the country.

The Annual Support-A-Walk for Breast and Ovarian Cancer, which Croton Auto Park proudly sponsors, will take place this year on Sunday, October 6 (rain or shine) at FDR Park, Route 202, in Yorktown Heights. This year is the 25th Anniversary of the first Support-A-Walk, which is held to bring attention to the needs of people affected by breast and ovarian cancer, and to raise funds for Support Connection’s free support services for those living with these diseases. People across the Hudson Valley participate in this uplifting event.

Briarcliff Manor resident Robin Perlmutter has been a Peer Counselor on Support Connection’s staff since 2006. A breast cancer survivor herself since 1999, Robin is dedicated to helping women and families cope with the many challenges brought on by a cancer diagnosis. She says: “What Support Connection offers is truly unique and makes a real difference in the lives of families dealing with breast and ovarian cancer. Participating in the Support-A-Walk is a great way to be a part of this. Plus it’s always a beautiful event”

To learn more about Support Connection or the Support-A-Walk, visit supportconnection.org or call: 914-962-6402 or 800-532-4290.

To learn more about Croton Auto Park, visit crotonautopark.com or call 914-271-5100.

Barbara Cervoni is Director of Services and Communication at Support Connection, Inc.