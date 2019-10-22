Local Bank Laces Up and Gives Back

Tompkins Mahopac Bank Raises Nearly $30,000 for Nonprofit Charity Walks

This month, employees, customers and friends of Tompkins Mahopac Bank laced up for two walks to benefit important causes at FDR State Park in Yorktown. Thanks to generous contributions, the bank was able to raise a combined $28,485.33 for Support Connection, Inc. and Make-A-Wish, nonprofit organizations that provide support to those suffering from cancer and grant wishes for Hudson Valley children suffering from critical illnesses.