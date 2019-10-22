Business

Local Bank Laces Up and Gives Back

October 22, 2019

Tompkins Mahopac Bank Raises Nearly $30,000 for Nonprofit Charity Walks

Pictured from left to right, Melissa Higgins, development and outreach coordinator at Support Connection, Inc.; Debbie Callaghan, VP of human resources at Tompkins Mahopac Bank; Cynthia Cretara, officer and human resources generalist at Tompkins Mahopac Bank and Katherine Quinn, executive director at Support Connection, Inc.

This month, employees, customers and friends of Tompkins Mahopac Bank laced up for two walks to benefit important causes at FDR State Park in Yorktown. Thanks to generous contributions, the bank was able to raise a combined $28,485.33 for Support Connection, Inc. and Make-A-Wish, nonprofit organizations that provide support to those suffering from cancer and grant wishes for Hudson Valley children suffering from critical illnesses.

 

