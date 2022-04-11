Local Artists Set Up Shop in Croton

Where is the new center of culture in Croton on Hudson? It’s located in the upper village! Croton River Artisans, a new gallery, will be having its Grand Opening on April 30. Croton River Artisans is a collective, comprising 10 talented local artists working in different media. The members of the co-op hope to solve a problem that had been dogging them. “Croton, for all its history of artists, musicians, actors, singers, painters, and poets, had no representation of fine art in town,” said founding member of Croton River Artisans, Tracy Platero.

The idea for Croton River Artisans originated with Double Docs owner, Hans Tokke, who first identified the need for such a space. Orit Daly, the first person to join the call for artisans, articulated the mission of this exciting new storefront as “a center for the arts in Croton.” Where Pleasantville has the Jacob Burns Film Center, Croton will have the Croton River Artisans. The gallery will be a permanent display of its members’ work, but “will hold events, performances and host guest artists as often as possible,” according to Daly.

“We want to showcase all the talented people in Croton, Cortlandt, and Ossining who have been lying in wait for just such an opportunity,” said Platero.

Croton River Artisans will showcase the sculpture, fabric, jewelry, photography, painting, wood, and ceramic arts of its charter members: Orit Daly, Keith Gordon, Sharon Kullberg, Jennifer Larrabee, Tracy Platero, Jennifer Rutheny, Gwenveria Sargeant, AnnMarie Sasso, Jeff Thornton, and Tsui Yuen-Pappas. In the coming months, the gallery will also feature selected visiting artists. Gallery hours after the grand opening will be: Wednesdays through Fridays 11:00 am–7:00 pm, Saturdays 12:00 pm–8:00 pm, and Sundays 11:00 am–6:00 pm at the 9 Old Post Road South location. For more visit CrotonRiverArtisans.com.