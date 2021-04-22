Launch1000 Seeking Mentors to Guide Startups and Entrepreneurs

Westchester County Office of Economic Development’s free program is designed to help residents start home-based income streams, launch entrepreneurial ventures

Launch1000, a self-paced, remote program offered by the Westchester County Office of Economic Development to help residents turn concepts and ideas into business plans and startups, is seeking mentors from the local business community to help guide program participants as they bring their business and nonprofit ideas to life. Mentors will work with groups of five “launchers” during five sessions held over a 10-week term.

“We created Launch1000 to help residents with a business or nonprofit idea, or startup, gain critical business knowledge, connect with mentors and help their concept gain traction,” Westchester County Executive George Latimer said. “As the program has progressed, we have met some remarkable individuals with powerful business and nonprofit concepts that they hope to bring to life. We are now turning to our trusted and talented community to help recruit mentors to support participants in the next stage of their venture.”

Current Launch1000 participants include a diverse mix of individuals, some of whom are in the early ideas of exploring an idea and others who have already started generating revenue.

“Mentoring and networking are critical aspects of helping our ‘launchers’ hone their concept and determine the viability of starting their venture,” said Deborah Novick, Westchester County’s Director of Entrepreneurship and Innovation. “We are looking to recruit 20 mentors from all facets of the business and nonprofit communities to support these individuals by sharing their insights and expertise. Westchester is home to a tremendously talented business community and we hope that these individuals will share their time and talents with this burgeoning startup community.”

Individuals who are interested in supporting Launch1000 by mentoring participants should contact Deborah Novick at 914-995-2998.

In addition to Launch1000, the Westchester County Office of Economic Development offers a suite of programs and resources to support businesses and entrepreneurs including: Westchester County Biosciences Accelerator, Element 46 Incubator, the RXR Volunteer Program, the Westchester County IDA Grant and Loan Program and the Westchester County Business FIRST Grant Program.