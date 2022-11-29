K&P Lounge in Cortlandt Manor to Hold Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Celebration

K&P Lounge will be holding a grand opening and ribbon cutting celebration on Thursday, December 8, 2022, from 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm at its location at 276 Watch Hill Road in Cortlandt Manor, NY. The ribbon cutting will be held at 5:45 pm with a lounge tour, sample bites from their Southern Soul Food and Puerto Rican inspired menu, and a warm hot chocolate station to keep guests warm.

“I am excited about our upcoming grand opening and ribbon cutting celebration,” said Pamela Tiru, Co-Owner of K&P Lounge. “We look forward to providing delicious and authentic southern and Puerto Rican cuisine to the Northern Westchester area, along with providing a warm and welcoming space for all to enjoy a meal and the company of others.”

“Opening K&P Lounge has been a dream come true, and we can’t wait to share our lounge with all of our guests,” said Katrina Harris, Co-Owner of K&P Lounge. “We look forward to providing a home away from home experience with our delicious menu and inviting atmosphere.”

Attendees will enjoy an evening of complimentary menu samples featuring southern and Puerto Rican cuisine, a festive hot holiday beverage, prizes, and more. K&P Lounge will also have a full bar available as well for guests who want to purchase drinks.

To RSVP for the event, please visit kploungegrandopening.eventbrite.com and RSVP by Monday, December 5, 2022. For additional information about the grand opening and ribbon cutting, please contact Kimberly Davis at (914) 218-3968 or email KimberlyD@EventsRemember.com.