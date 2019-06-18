Keybank Recognized as One of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the United States

KeyBank Named Financials Sector Leader for Fourth Consecutive Year

KeyBank has been named an honoree of The Civic 50 by Points of Light, the world’s largest organization dedicated to volunteer service. The award recognizes KeyBank as one of the most community-minded companies in the United States.

In addition, KeyBank was named the Sector Leader for financial services for the third-straight year and fourth time overall. The Civic 50 provides a national standard for superior corporate citizenship and showcases how companies can use their time, skills, and resources to impact their communities.

“The Civic 50 truly highlights the commitment of community and civic engagement of America’s leading brands,” said Natalye Paquin, president and CEO, Points of Light. “Points of Light believes that people drive change in addressing society’s growing and most profound challenges. The business community plays an important role in creating and delivering innovative solutions that drive social good in the communities where they live and work.”

The Civic 50 honorees are public and private companies with U.S. operations and revenues of $1 billion or more, and are selected based on four dimensions of their U.S. community engagement program including investment, integration, institutionalization and impact.

“Helping clients and communities thrive is KeyBank’s purpose,” said KeyBank Market President David Lewing. “That purpose comes to life through our employees throughout the Hudson Valley and Metro New York region, and across the country. We believe the basis of change lies in meaningful investments and community partnerships. Collectively we can bring hope, opportunity, and dignity to all of our neighborhoods.”

As an example of community investment in the region, Lewing pointed to Key’s annual Neighbors Make The Difference Day in May where 200 KeyBank employees donated 800 hours of volunteer service to community organizations. Additionally, KeyBank has made $151 million in investments in low-to-moderate income communities throughout Hudson Valley and Metro New York. The investments, including mortgages, small business lending, community development, and transformational philanthropy, are part of KeyBank’s five-year National Community Benefits Plan. For more information on KeyBank’s corporate responsibility, please visit: https://www.key.com/about/community/community-is-key.jsp.

The Civic 50 survey was administered by True Impact, a company specializing in helping organizations maximize and measure their social and business value. The survey instrument consists of quantitative and multiple-choice questions that inform The Civic 50 scoring process. The Civic 50 is the only survey and ranking system that exclusively measures corporate involvement in communities.

To learn more about The Civic 50, this 2019 honorees, and insights from this year’s survey, please visit https://www.pointsoflight.org/the-civic-50-honorees.