KeyBank Foundation Provides $25,000 Grant to Lifting Up Westchester to Help Reduce Homelessness in White Plains

The KeyBank Foundation has presented a $25,000 grant to Lifting Up Westchester (LUW) to support their Pathways to Self-Sufficiency program. Modeled after other successful national programs, Pathways is designed to create permanent solutions to reduce homelessness and recidivism rate at LUW’s men’s and women’s shelters in White Plains. Pathways addresses the multiple barriers face by homeless adults as they attempt to live independently by providing housing retention support, vocational training and employment coaching, and life skills programs.

“Our Pathways Program has had tremendous success since its February launch, with over 50 formerly homeless individuals being placed into permanent housing,” said Anahaita Kotval, CEO of Lifting Up Westchester. “KeyBank’s investment in Pathways, specifically the Vocational & Educational aspect, will have an incredible impact by helping homeless individuals find employment – an essential component of maintaining their housing.”

The grant from KeyBank will specifically help fund a Vocational & Employment Coordinator to develop onsite job training and readiness programs, and work with local employers to identify and fill employment opportunities for program participants. The coordinator will also support and track the progress of participants for 6 to 12 months after they have found employment to ensure job retention.

“The ability to earn a stable, living wage is the first step to self-sufficiency and the elimination of homelessness,” said KeyBank Market President, David Lewing. “Job training and workforce development is a primary focus of Key’s community investment strategy and we are proud to partner with Lifting Up Westchester on their efforts to reduce chronic homelessness by addressing employment needs.

Leadership from KeyBank and Lifting Up Westchester participated in a grant presentation on November 12, 2019.