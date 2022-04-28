Kendal on Hudson Partners with Hearts and Homes for Refugees to Help Refugee from Burma

Kendal on Hudson recently welcomed a young adult refugee from Burma to live in the older adult living community. The community partnered with Hearts and Homes for Refugees, a non-profit organization that works with the U.S. Department of State to house refugees, to facilitate the person’s temporary move to campus until they find a permanent home in the area.

The refugee arrived earlier this year and was welcomed by resident ambassadors from the community, who were very helpful in making their new neighbor comfortable and at home. Hearts and Homes has worked since 2006 to resettle refugees in the Lower Hudson Valley. This is the first time the organization has collaborated with a senior living community to provide housing for a refugee.

“We are so happy to have had this opportunity to support someone in need,” said Pamela Klapproth, CEO of Kendal on Hudson. “At Kendal, we are committed to fostering community and serving as a welcoming presence for all people. Partnering with Hearts and Homes on this effort to resettle a person in Westchester County aligns with who we are and with our core Kendal values.”

Other local organizations also played a part in helping the new resident adjust to their relocation. Local companies like Home Again Transitions and A LA Carte Movers assisted in moving and donating furniture.

“It has been so great to work with Kendal on Hudson and other community partners to do our part in addressing the global refugee crisis,” said Kathie O’ Callaghan, President and Founder at Hearts and Homes for Refugees. “It is always a rewarding experience to see communities come together to provide aid to people they don’t know, especially when it is in our own county.”

This is not the first time Kendal on Hudson has worked to help refugees. The community previously partnered with Ossining for Refugees, a local organization that helps new neighbors get settled in their communities, to hire a refugee in the dining services department.

For more information about Kendal on Hudson, visit kohud.kendal.org or call 914-922-1000.