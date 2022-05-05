Keepin’ It Clean … and Green 

Peekskill Parks’ annual Spring Cleanup day April 23, co-sponsored by Manzer’s Landscape Design and Development, received rave reviews from its many participants, as well as from Superintendent of Recreation Catherine Montaldo. “It was a wonderful time,” she told River Journal North.

“Volunteers cleaned up a lot of winter debris,” said Montaldo. “Hopefully, people will think twice before throwing their wrappers and garbage on the ground moving forward. We had lots of individuals, and also teams from Peekskill Lions Club, Hudson Valley Gateway Young Professionals, White Plains Linen, Latino Culture Club, Peekskill Middle School Environmental Club, Girl Scouts, and Peekskill Garden Club.”

***

Peekskill Conservation Advisory Council organized the Tree City USA ceremony and tree planting, under the leadership of Kay Barthelmes. The Peekskill City Singers from Peekskill High performed and the Environmental Club from the Middle School did a reading. Water for volunteers was donatred by D. Bertoline & Sons.

The giant sycamore in Depew Park was recognized as a Heritage Tree and a green ribbon was placed around it. Two trees — an evergreen and a red bud – were planted between the pool fencing and the track. They will provide beauty for the park, and as they grow, will provide shade at the pool.