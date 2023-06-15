Ossining’s JP Promotional Products Celebrates 20th Anniversary

As JP Promotional Products celebrates its 20th anniversary, a journey that began from a small storage space in Elmsford, there’s a lot that this family-owned business is thankful for.

Building a thriving business starting with no customers and no revenue has been the most gratifying aspect of the company’s success.

President Shari Pulver and Chairman Bob Rosenthal will tell you that their resilience in the face of change was key to their growth, especially over the past three years when the pandemic broke the traditional supply chain. Their ability to pivot and look for new opportunities, even when shipping delays, production issues and price increases wreaked havoc on the market, was also crucial.

Still, it hasn’t always been easy to survive in a competitive business environment where consolidation has been common, pushing many small promotional products companies out of the market.

The father-daughter team owe much of their growth to acting like a big company while operating a tight ship, with less than 10 people on staff.

Their nimble approach has allowed them to grow their offerings as an authorized distributor of many leading brands, which now amounts to hundreds of thousands of quality products.

These include everything from traditional pens, t-shirts, and tote bags to eco-friendly items, work-from-anywhere office gadgets, as well as technology products and name brand products such as North Face and Bose, to name a few.

But perhaps the reason why Pulver and Rosenthal have been able to successfully steer their company over the past 20 years is their customer-focused approach, treating clients like family and closely listening to their needs and expectations.

“I’ve been working with JP Promotional Products for over 4 years now, and I couldn’t be happier with the service they’ve provided,” says client Kerriane Eames, art director of New Visions for Public Schools in New York City.

“Their dedication to meeting our needs and providing high-quality promotional products has made them a trusted partner for our organization.”

While anyone can place an order, it’s the service and follow-up that Pulver and Rosenthal are noted for, especially among local clients like The Business Council of Westchester, the Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber of Commerce, and Feeding Westchester, among others.

Reaching this pivotal 20-year milestone is not only a testament to the hard work and determination that Pulver and Rosenthal have put into the business, but that good customer service works every time.