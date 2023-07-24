Jane Solnick Wins Con Edison’s Highest Honor

Jane Solnick, the “face of Con Edison” in Westchester County, has won Con Edison’s Living Our Values (LOV) award, the company’s highest honor. She is the director of Regional and Community Affairs for Westchester.

“Jane is an amazing communicator with a deep understanding of Westchester County,” said Kyle Kimball, vice president, Government Regional and Community Affairs. “She challenges herself and her team to make continuous improvements that streamline communication channels, strengthen relationships and promote thoughtful and productive conversations.”

For 15 years, Solnick has helped Westchester through major weather events. Westchester County Executive George Latimer said, “Jane has always shown professionalism and we applaud her dedication to the community.”

“I believe that we’re all in this together,” Solnick said. “That’s why it’s so important to help when you can. Trust is key to developing the kinds of relationships needed to get through trying circumstances.”

Solnick serves on the board of directors for agencies including Westchester Parks Foundation, Westchester County Association, Business Council of Westchester and Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber Foundation. She helps build and maintain Con Edison’s support for over 50 Westchester nonprofit organizations.

Solnick was born and raised in Westchester County. She received a bachelor’s degree in Sociology from St. Bonaventure and a master’s in Business Administration from Long Island University. She lives in White Plains and is the proud mother of three sons, grandmother of two and mother-in-law to one.