In acknowledgement of the immeasurable contribution that Black and Indigenous communities have made to the modern American foodscape, The James Beard Foundation Food and Beverage Investment Fund for Black and Indigenous Americans seeks to provide financial resources for food or beverage businesses that are majority-owned by Black or Indigenous individuals. These grants are part of their Open for Good campaign, launched in April to rebuild an independent restaurant industry that is stronger, more equitable, more sustainable, and more resilient when it re-opens post-Covid-19.

The application period for the James Beard Foundation Food and Beverage Investment Fund for Black and Indigenous Americans is open until 3:00 PM on Friday, January 22, 2021.

Apply here.