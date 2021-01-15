Business

James Beard Foundation Food and Beverage Investment Fund for Black and Indigenous Americans

January 15, 2021

In acknowledgement of the immeasurable contribution that Black and Indigenous communities have made to the modern American foodscape, The James Beard Foundation Food and Beverage Investment Fund for Black and Indigenous Americans seeks to provide financial resources for food or beverage businesses that are majority-owned by Black or Indigenous individuals. These grants are part of their Open for Good campaign, launched in April to rebuild an independent restaurant industry that is stronger, more equitable, more sustainable, and more resilient when it re-opens post-Covid-19.

The application period for the James Beard Foundation Food and Beverage Investment Fund for Black and Indigenous Americans is open until 3:00 PM on Friday, January 22, 2021.

Apply here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended For You

Op-Ed: Proyecto de Protección de Inquilinos de Hackley

Op-Ed: Hackley Tenant Protection Project

Small Business Matching Grant Program – Phase 1 Open to HVG Chamber Members

Tarrytown Police Rescue Woman from Frigid Hudson River

About the Author: River Journal