Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber: Say Hello to Our Newest Members

Annabella’s Pizza/Pasta/Catering

Annabella’s Pizza & Pasta has been serving the local community for a while now. You can rely on them providing great pizza. Call ahead and get curbside pickup at Annabella’s Pizza & Pasta. It’s never been easier to get hot, fresh pizza to go. Make your money stretch further by taking advantage of special offers at Annabella’s Pizza & Pasta. The only thing better than pizza is pizza at an affordable price.

Peekskill Pride

In the summer of 2016, a group of Peekskill’s LGBTQ+ residents formed a community-minded social support network. Peekskill Pride grew from that spark with the continuing objective to raise awareness and visibility, showing visitors and prospective residents that there is a strong, supportive, welcoming community here in the most beautiful city on the Hudson. Peekskill Pride incorporated in 2019 as an official 501c3 with the mission to foster safe, healthy, and supportive environments for LGBTQ+ individuals of all ages, their allies, and families by working within the community to further the foundation for inclusion, diversity, and pride through education, advocacy, and celebration. We look forward to being a member of the Chamber to collaborate and support our community.

YMCA of Central & Northern Westchester

The Y is the leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community by connecting all people to their potential, purpose, and each other. Working locally, we focus on empowering young people, improving health and well-being, and inspiring action in and across communities. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives, and generations, we ensure that we all have access to the opportunities, relationships and resources necessary to learn, grow and thrive.

Ofori’s World Cuisine

Ofori’s offers a unique dining experience, serving a variety of carefully crafted dishes using fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Whether you’re in the mood for a quick bite or a sit-down meal, our menu has something for everyone, including vegetarian and gluten-free options. Our welcoming and attentive staff create a warm and inviting atmosphere, making it the perfect place to catch up with friends or celebrate a special occasion. Come visit us and taste the difference that freshly prepared food and exceptional service can make!