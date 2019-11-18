Houlihan Lawrence Stronger Together Campaign Raises $150,000 for Breast Cancer Causes

For over 20 years, Houlihan Lawrence has come together in support of Breast Cancer Awareness, the company’s largest philanthropic initiative. Thanks to the work of the company’s 1,300 real estate professionals, this October Houlihan Lawrence raised $150,000, a new company record.

Integral to the success of the company’s efforts was a new Stronger Together 360-degree marketing campaign. Unifying the company’s years-long efforts in support of Breast Cancer Awareness, the campaign harnessed the power of the company’s agents to generate awareness, support the region’s charitable walks and platform Houlihan Lawrence’s leadership position as a top corporate donor.

Inspired by the many Breast Cancer Survivors who call Houlihan Lawrence home, the Stronger Together campaign shared Survivor stories on the company’s agent online blog: Northof. NYC. Nancy Beard, a Survivor in the Briarcliff Brokerage, and Bonnie Carnavalla, a Survivor in the Rye Brokerage and co-chair of the Making Strides of Westchester Rye office team, courageously shared their stories of hope and survival, platforming their inspiring journeys far and wide.

The campaign successfully leveraged the power of the Houlihan Lawrence agents, activating them with a suite of Stronger Together marketing tools to engage their expansive networks, including custom social media graphics and videos communicating a unified call to action and direct links to donate. In addition, Houlihan Lawrence ran print and online advertisements to drive further awareness and participation.

At the center of the campaign was Houlihan Lawrence’s continued support of the region’s three charitable walks: Making Strides Against Breast Cancer (Purchase), Miles for Hope Breast Cancer Foundation (Poughkeepsie) and Support Connection (Yorktown). With representation from each of Houlihan Lawrence’s offices and the participation of affiliate partners Thoroughbred Mortgage and Thoroughbred Title, 33 office teams pounded the pavement in support of the cause.

The teams hosted more than 30 fundraising activities, from raffles to bake sales, cocktail hours to charity cycling events, yoga classes to pottery painting, and even a brewery tour. Leveraging their deep rooted community connections combined with a dose of creativity, teams baked, sweated, networked and handshook their their way to the company’s biggest donation total ever.

“We added 12 new teams this year to bring us to a total of 33 teams across Westchester, Putnam, Dutchess and Fairfield Counties,’’ said Houlihan Lawrence’s Liz Battista, a Breast Cancer Survivor who has led the corporate initiative for the past 2 years. “The campaign unified the company-wide efforts and strengthened the contributions of every individual. Surpassing the $150,000 mark shows we truly are Stronger Together.”

In addition to these walks, for the first time Houlihan Lawrence also participated in the American Cancer Society’s Real Men Wear Pink campaign, a month-long initiative to raise awareness and funds for the cause. Real Men Wear Pink campaign leaders included Andrew McKenney and Christopher Cassisi from the Corporate office and Richard Blanchet of the White Plains brokerage. Together, the team was nationally recognized in their first year of participation.

Liz Nunan, President of Houlihan Lawrence, thanked everyone who participated in the campaign and contributed to its overwhelming success. “We are passionate in our support of causes to aid in the fight against Breast Cancer,’’ said Nunan. “We greatly appreciate the efforts of our teams who are so committed to making us Stronger Together and contributing to such an important cause.’’

Houlihan Lawrence’s top fundraiser this year was Zef Camaj, Branch Manager of the Yorktown Brokerage, whose golf outing raised $32,000 for Support Connection. The company’s top Making Strides fundraising office was Rye, raising $11,965, and office co-chair Marianna Amato was honored for being one of the Tenacious Ten (first ten to reach $2,500). Other Pacesetters (team members who raised $2,500 or more) included Liz Battista (Corporate), Bonnie Carnavalla (Rye Brokerage), Jennifer Carretta (Greenwich Brokerage), Janine Marino (Chappaqua Brokerage) and Samantha Tarricone (Ardsley/Irvington Brokerage). The Thoroughbred Title team notably raised over $6,000 in their inaugural year.