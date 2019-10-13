Houlihan Lawrence Presents Humanitarian Award to Lin Crispinelli

Top Producing Somers agent honored for her charitable work

In recognition of the extraordinary volunteer contributions made by its real estate agents and employees, Houlihan Lawrence presented its first-ever Humanitarian Award at its company-wide event on October 10, held at Sleepy Hollow Country Club.

Lin Crispinelli was presented with the award in recognition of her work with The Stephanie Crispinelli Humanitarian Fund, a non-profit organization which has raised thousands of dollars to continue her daughter Stephanie’s work helping children and families throughout the world.

Liz Nunan, President of Houlihan Lawrence, said that this new award recognizes someone who has made an extraordinary impact through volunteer work or fundraising efforts on the local, national or global stage.

“We envisioned the award as a way to recognize and encourage the great work of our many agents and employees who donate their time and talents,’’ said Nunan. “We received dozens of heartfelt stories of sacrifice and hard work for the greater good. It goes without saying, that while there was only one award, we greatly appreciate the efforts of all those who strive to make a difference in their communities.’’

Crispinelli, a Houlihan Lawrence agent in the firm’s Somers office, her husband Lenny, and sons Michael and Nicholas, created The Stephanie Crispinelli Humanitarian Fund after Stephanie lost her life while on a mission trip during the Haiti earthquake in 2010. Crispinelli and her family pledged to continue Stephanie’s work building homes and schools and supplying clothing and other necessities.

Now in its ninth year, The Stephanie Crispinelli Humanitarian Fund has built eight “Steph’s Place” schools in rural Jamaica. The fund also helps to build new homes for Jamaican families. Lin and her family travel to Jamaica every year to participate in the construction, bringing along a team of volunteers. In addition, the fund has raised thousands of dollars to provide scholarships to local students who want to participate in charitable work abroad.

“We are proud of the work Lin has committed to in her daughter’s memory, and we are honored to call her a member of our Houlihan Lawrence family,” said Nunan.

“I am honored to accept this award on behalf of The Stephanie Crispinelli Humanitarian Fund. Houlihan Lawrence’s donation will help to carry on the work that Stephanie believed was so vital,’’ said Crispinelli. “I am fortunate to be a part of a company that cares so deeply about the communities we serve.’’