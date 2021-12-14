Business

Harckham Announces $25K Grant to Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber of Commerce

December 14, 2021
Sen. Harckham with Michael Mattone, board treasurer of the Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber Foundation, and Deborah Milone, president of Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber of Commerce. Credit: Office of State Sen. Pete Harckham / Tito Davila

New York State Senator Pete Harckham announced this week that he was able to secure a $25,000 grant for the Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber of Commerce to help in its efforts to promote businesses and manufacturers in the region.

Harckham made the announcement while visiting the Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber of Commerce’s offices, where he presented a special state Certificate of Recognition to Deborah Milone, the Chamber’s president, for the organization’s efforts, especially during the pandemic.

“I thank Deborah and the Chamber for their leadership and tireless work to help small businesses during very challenging times,” said Harckham

