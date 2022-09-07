Groundbreaking for The Daymark at Edge-on-Hudson Set for Fall 2022

The master development team of Biddle Real Estate Ventures (BREV) and PCD Development announced that groundbreaking for The Daymark at Edge-on-Hudson, featuring striking new condominium residences, has been scheduled for fall 2022. The sales office for the residences at The Daymark will open in the first quarter of 2023. The Daymark is the first building to be located directly along the water at Edge-on-Hudson, the sought-after new mixed-use, transit-oriented community in Sleepy Hollow, NY. The remarkable five-story condominium building with 100 homes, featuring architectural and interior design by COOKFOX, is set to raise the bar for waterfront living, providing an unparalleled array of amenities, easy access to Manhattan and stunning Hudson River views. The Daymark will also comprise more than 9,000 square feet of retail space, including the first waterfront restaurant at Edge-on-Hudson. Houston-based Hines, which recently completed the highly regarded Northlight at Edge-on-Hudson, serves as development manager for the project.

Residences at The Daymark include a mix of one, two and three-bedroom homes, as well as “townhome” residences within the building featuring private maisonette entrances. The sophisticated and thoughtful design of The Daymark connects its inhabitants to nature through planted landscaped courtyards, a variety of private outdoor spaces, light-filled interiors, and ease of access to the adjacent waterfront park and walking paths. Select homes feature gracious loggias, while many others offer terrace, balcony or patio access.

Unmatched amenities include two landscaped courtyard terraces with Hudson River views – one featuring an al fresco dining and outdoor resident lounge while the other includes a pool and deck overlooking the Hudson, firepit, shading pergola, and chaise lounges. In addition, a spacious rooftop terrace features barbecues, outdoor dining and multiple seating options. Indoor amenities include a library with fireplace; co-working lounge including a private meeting room and study; private boardroom with video-conferencing capabilities; resident lounge with billiard and large screen television; coffee bar; fitness center; yoga studio; children’s playroom, pet spa; private resident parking garage, bicycle storage; and a concierge. Additionally, residents will enjoy daily shuttle service to Tarrytown’s Metro-North train station during weekday commuter hours.

BREV Founder Peter Chavkin commented, “Edge-on-Hudson has emerged as one of the most in-demand waterfront communities in the New York metro-area and The Daymark is an elegant next step in the project’s evolution.”

Jonathan Stein, Founder and Managing Director of PCD Development, added, “We’ve assembled a world-class team combining the renowned architectural and design skills of COOKFOX with the global expertise and resources of Hines. The Daymark will provide the very best waterfront residential experience in the region and will be amongst the finest in the country.”

The Daymark is the latest addition to the Edge-on-Hudson community, located just 25 miles north of Manhattan, within walking distance between two Metro-North train stations (Tarrytown and Philipse Manor), affording express access to Grand Central in just 38 minutes. Edge-on-Hudson is set to include 1,177 townhomes, condos and apartments; a 140-room boutique hotel; 135,000 square feet of retail space and 35,000 square feet of office space, in addition to more than 16 acres of new parkland. Phase 1 of the new Sleepy Hollow RiverWalk at Edge-on-Hudson has recently been completed and the process of deeding this park to the Village of Sleepy Hollow is underway. Construction is also set to commence on a new 30,000-square-foot DeCicco & Son’s market with a 5,000-square-foot pharmacy attached. New residents have already begun calling this remarkable waterfront community home, as more than 150 apartments have been leased, and 138 townhomes and loft condominiums have been purchased.

Exclusive sales and marketing at The Daymark will be led by The Marketing Directors. More information is available at www.edgeonhudson.com/residences/condos and www.TheDaymark.com.