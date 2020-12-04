GivingTuesday Doesn’t End on Tuesday for Briarcliff Manor Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing

Home Bound Seniors in Westchester County Get Distributed Throughout the Week

For #GivingTuesday, the staff at the Briarcliff Manor Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, a 120-bed member-facility of the Excelsior Care Group, hosted a food drive for the Interfaith Emergency Food Pantry of Pleasantville and prepared individual packages of food for delivery to home bound seniors in Westchester County.

In addition to the contributions from the men and women who work at Briarcliff Manor, Chelsea Giordano of Americare made additional contributions to the facility’s food drive.

“Our staff demonstrates their commitment to our residents each and every day of the year,” said Avi Terebelo, the Administrator of Briarcliff Manor Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. “#GivingTuesday gave the entire Briarcliff Manor family an opportunity to lend a hand beyond the four-walls of our facility. In this very tumultuous year, when so many are suffering and in need of help, #GivingTuesday seemed to be ‘just what the doctor ordered’ – a way to feel good by making others feel better,” Terebelo explained.

The Interfaith Emergency Food Pantry of Pleasantville is affiliated with faith-based congregations in the community. It has been in operation since the mid-1980’sand began as a place where neighbors could help their neighbors in need.

According to Helena Terilli, President of the Interfaith Emergency Food Pantry, the Pantry serves over 270 people with each distribution. “Our goal goes way beyond simply providing food to those in need,” said Ms. Terilli. “In addition, we are here to support anyone in need regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, gender, sexual orientation or disability. We thank the women and men of Briacliff Manor Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing for providing us with additional resources to better help the community. We look forward to a continued partnership.”Terilli adds.

Every two weeks, the Pantry provides non-perishables and shelf stable foods, such as pasta, rice, beans, canned fruits and vegetables, soup, cereal, milk, and juice. The Pantry also provides frozen meat every distribution. Fresh, seasonal, locally-grown produce is provided 1-2x month. Whenever possible, the Pantry supplies dairy foods. The Pantry offers healthy options such as whole grains, low sodium, and low sugar items.

The Briarcliff Manor Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing Food Drive was part of a wider #GivingTuesdayinitiative on the part of other Excelsior Care Group member-facilities in New York and New Jersey. “The front-line hero staffers in each of our member-facilities are seen as true champions by many of the residents they serve directly and, by extension, the families of those residents,” said Isaac Wiener, Chief Operating Officer of the Excelsior Care Group. “#GivingTuesday demonstrates the limitless nature of our staff’s heartfelt caring and the benefit they bring to the communities they work and live in,” Wiener added.

For more information about the Interfaith Emergency Food Pantry of Pleasantville go to their website at: pleasantvillefoodpantry.org