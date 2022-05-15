Free New App Helps You Find Healthful Local Activities 

A free new app called Meet & Move connects users to local activities in Northern Westchester. Northwell Health, which includes Phelps Hospital and Northern Westchester Hospital, created the app to help promote physical & social health by engaging more people in community-centric physical activities. Currently, it’s available in over two dozen communities, including Cortlandt, Peekskill, and Croton-on-Hudson, as well as Ossining, Briarcliff Manor, Tarrytown, and Sleepy Hollow.

The app aggregates activities at local fitness and recreation “providers”— such as local and state parks and recreation departments, and private fitness, yoga and dance studios. Meet & Move is not selling anything and is free to use.

The app is the brainchild of Joel Seligman, VP of Regional Initiatives for Northwell Health, and former CEO of Northern Westchester Hospital.

“We all know the important health benefits of staying active and how difficult that can become as we age,” says Seligman. “In my role at Northwell Health, I was thinking about how we could use technology to connect people and activities in your community. It needed to be easy and free. Not much to ask, and that’s how we came up with the Meet & Move app. It provides a way to find others who are on the same journey so you can connect to local activities in the communities we serve. The idea preceded the pandemic, and the implementation was significantly delayed due to the pandemic. But this seems like the perfect time for the Meet & Move app, as people are trying to get back out, to get some fresh air and begin to meet people again.”

One current user of the app is Jessica Knopke of Katonah. “I was looking for an early morning Yoga class close to home,” she says. “I was told about Meet & Move, downloaded the app on Sunday, and within hours I found a 6 a.m. Monday yoga class. And it was only 12 minutes away from my home. Now I have a nice early morning routine.”