Fred Astaire Dance Studios of Tarrytown Promote Heart Health for Valentine’s Day and Beyond

February is all about the heart!

Students and professionals from Fred Astaire Dance Studios of Tarrytown are celebrating American Heart Month by speaking out about the amazing health and romance benefits of ballroom dancing. And to prove their message is straight from the heart, they are giving away introductory ballroom dance lessons for the rest of February for FREE!

From Valentine’s Day through the end of February, Fred Astaire Dance Studios of Tarrytown are inviting the public to enjoy the heart-pumping fun of ballroom dancing with free introductory lessons.

“We at Fred Astaire Dance Studios believe in the romantic and physical benefits of ballroom dancing whole-heartedly,” Fred Astaire Dance Studios of Tarrytown owner Sasha Bylim said, “We want everyone in our area to share in the fun while trying something new!

The HEALTH Equation: Dance = Heart Health

A recent study of more than 48,000 adults found that moderate-intensity dancing is tied to a lower risk of dying from cardiovascular disease.

According to the American Heart Association, researchers have found that dance — specifically, slow and fast waltz — improved functional capacity and quality of life for people who suffered from heart disease and previous heart attacks.

Studies show that after participating jointly in an exciting physical activity such as dancing, couples report feeling more satisfied with their relationships and more in love with their partner (Journal of Personality and Social Psychology).

The LOVE Equation: Dance = Romance!

Humphrey Klinkenberg, relationship therapist, says no matter the language you speak, dance is all you need to communicate love to your partner: