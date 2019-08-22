Fire Destroys Landmark Diner – Fund Set Up to Help Employees

A fire that started in the kitchen destroyed The Landmark Diner which sits on the Briarcliff Manor and Ossining border. The fire broke out just before 10:00 am this morning.

Two volunteer firefighters went to Phelps Memorial Hospital for heat exhaustion according to Briarcliff Manor First Assistant Chief Vincent Caruso.

Firefighters from Briarcliff, Scarborough and Ossining were joined at the scene by fire crews from Millwood, Pleasantville, Montrose, Yorktown and Valhalla.

No one in the diner was injured, said police.

According to Matt Gullotta, President of Gullotta House in Ossining, the community will rally for Landmark Diner employees and their families. At the Family Fun & Music Festival, scheduled for Saturday, August 24 from 12:30pm-10:00pm in Ossining’s Nelson Park, there will be a special raffle for Landmark Diner employees and their families. 100% of all donations will go to the employees. “Please help us to help the Landmark Diner Family,” said Gullotta. “Aristidis Thanos and his staff have very generously given to all of us for years. It’s time for us to band together and help this family in need! All donations received will go to the employees who are now without work or an income.”

Donations can also be made at www.gullottahouse.org.