Family Music Center Opens in Peekskill

On October 6th, the City of Peekskill joined the Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber of Commerce in welcoming Peek-a-Boo Family Music to the Beach Shopping Center with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Business owner Alexia Tate of Peekskill had been offering family music and movement classes to the community since 2017 through Music Together with Alexia, renting spaces from Cold Spring down to Croton. As the business grew and she took on another teacher, “Miss Alexia” decided to rebrand and expand. The name Peek-a-Boo Family Music was inspired both by the vibrant city of Peekskill and what Alexia knows to be a surefire way to make a baby smile. “And we are in the happy baby business!” she says with a laugh.

Peek-a-Boo primarily offers the Music Together program, classes that are research-based and developmentally appropriate, fun for adults and children alike. The curriculum is award-winning and is always being updated. Alexia reflects, “I’m really proud to teach Music Together. I started out as a parent in classes, but quickly fell in love with the program. As a musician, I thought I could teach my child music. I forgot I wasn’t also an early childhood specialist. Music Together presents both disciplines in an informal learning environment, and it’s really impressive.”

With Music Together Mixed Age, Babies Only, and Rhythm Kids classes, the age range covered by Peek-a-Boo Family Music programs is birth to age 8. “Yes, we really have parents bring newborns to class! There aren’t many other programs where siblings of different ages can really participate in the same class. Not only can they be together here, but they thrive doing it,” says Alexia.

Along with group classes, Peek-a-Boo Family Music also holds holiday events, like October’s Halloween Jam and December’s Holiday Sing-Alongs, 12/17-12/23. You can book a Music Together Birthday Party for your child or rent the bright and cheerful, 1,200 sq. ft. space by the hour for a variety of events. And coming in 2024, Alexia will bring her popular Story Garden program to the Peekskill space. Voice coaching for children over age 8, and beginner ukulele lessons for children and adults are also available.

“It’s important for me to be able to provide music and literacy programs for all of the children in our community, and I hope to make it a place that everyone feels welcome,” Alexia says. She is looking to partner with local organizations to bring family music-making to vulnerable populations, as well.

Peek-a-Boo Family Music Center is in the Dayton Ln. section of the Beach Shopping Center in Peekskill, neighboring with Gentle Care Pediatric Dentistry and Little Kings and Queens Daycare. Families can also take classes at satellite locations in Cold Spring (Move at 37 Chestnut St.) and Croton-on-Hudson (St. Augustine’s at 6 Old Post Rd. N.)

For more information or to register for classes, visit www.peekaboofamilymusic.com. To learn more about Music Together, visit www.musictogether.com.