Explore the Region with Gateway Chamber’s Dynamic Directory  

Finding places to shop, dine, and stay just became a lot more dynamic in the Hudson Valley, thanks to a $25,000 grant awarded by State Senator Peter Harckham to the Hudson Valley Gateway Foundation, a subsidiary of the Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber of Commerce (HVGCC).

The dynamic application can be found on the Chamber’s website (hvgatewaychamber.com) by clicking “Explore the Region,” which opens to a user-friendly and visually rich directory that can search HVGCC’s members’ businesses by industry and location.

“Tourism is an essential factor for the growth of our local businesses. I am pleased to have facilitated this grant and support the efforts of the HV Gateway Foundation in moving their worthy mission forward,” said Harckham.

The digital map of the region – which allows for wider distribution over traditional printed maps — displays emojis on each HVGCC business location, a feature particularly useful for visitors to the region. It also allows the businesses listed to edit, add, and otherwise keep their information constantly updated.

Jane Solnick, Chairperson of the HV Gateway Foundation, said, “We are delighted to have identified a proven, versatile digital app that has the ability to highlight both our Chamber members and the diverse options available to visitors of the Hudson Valley.”

The new HVGCC directory is at explore.hvgatewaychamber.com or through a QR code.

Scan this QR code to download a mobile version of the Chamber directory.

The HVG Foundation will promote the QR Code through newsletters, social media, and various promotional materials throughout the region. Any place that people are traveling and looking for local shops and services.

To learn more about their free listing on the dynamic new directory, Chamber members can contact Matt Mason of Brightr Travel at matt@brightrtravel.com or (267) 481-3177.

To join the Chamber, fill out the member application at hvgatewaychamber.org.