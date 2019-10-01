Entergy Partners with Westchester Parks Foundation to Adopt Croton Point Park

Volunteers Help Clean Up the County Park

Entergy is teaming up with the Westchester Parks Foundation to “adopt” Croton Point Park, a 508-acre park situated on a peninsula on the east shore of the Hudson River, through August 2022.

The “ADOPT-A-PARK” program is run by Westchester Parks Foundation and provides public and corporate involvement in the maintenance, improvement and support of the nearly 18,000-acre Westchester County Park system. By adopting a park, a group commits to enhance and maintain a designated park within the county park system through clean-up efforts, trail maintenance, tree plantings, weeding, and any other approved projects which would enhance the beauty of the park. The adopter completes at least 120 hours of service per year in their adopted park.

For more information about Westchester Parks Foundation, visit www.thewpf.org or follow them on Facebook.com/WestchesterParksFoundation and Instagram @thewpf.