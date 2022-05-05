Deb Milone President Of The Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber Of Commerce Retires

Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber of Commerce (HVGCC) President Deborah Milone and the Board of Directors of HVGCC announced today that after twelve years at the helm, Milone will retire effective July 31, 2022. Milone leaves a lasting legacy having nearly doubled the membership to over 500 members. Two notable innovations ushered in during her tenure were instituting monthly breakfast meetings with key-note speakers and introducing the Expo at the Riverfront Green in Peekskill which garnered over 5000 attendees each of the 4 years that it was conducted.

Milone has served in numerous community volunteer and formal capacities and has been recognized by local, county, and state governments for her service to the Chamber and the Community, including The New York State Senate’s “Women of Distinction” for the 40th Senate District in 2018; NYS Power 100 for four consecutive years; and in 2021, was named as one of 914 Inc magazine’s “Women in Business”

“I am proud of our collective accomplishments at the Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber of Commerce,” stated Deb Milone. “During my twelve years here, we celebrated the 100th anniversary of the chamber, guided the business community through the worst economic and health crisis of our lifetime, and were honored as the Chamber of the Year by the Business Council of New York. I want to thank the Board of Directors–current and past–for their support, and most importantly, I want to express my deep appreciation to the membership for allowing me to be your chamber president. It has been my distinct honor to serve the Hudson Valley business community”

Chairperson Marianne Oros stated; “Deb has been a true force in the advancement of the HVGCC’s mission. It was under Deb’s leadership that the Chamber established the Hudson Valley Gateway Foundation, a 501C-3 which affords the ability to obtain grants to support workforce development, tourism, and scholarships”.

The Board of Directors is in the process of forming a search committee.