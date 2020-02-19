Business

Croton Rotary Dedicates Outdoor Reading Space at Croton Free Library

February 19, 2020

The Croton Rotary was proud to sponsor a new outdoor seating area at the Croton Free Library, 171 Cleveland Drive in Croton. Rotary Club members donated benches and a handicapped accessible table to create an outdoor space for the community to enjoy when they visit the Library.

The Croton Rotary has a lunch meeting every Tuesday. The first Tuesday meeting of every month is held at the Croton Free Library where the group hosts special guests, including a Croton High School Student of the Month. For more information about the Club. Check them out on Facebook.

