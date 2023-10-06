Croton Resident Anna Evelyn Riccio Honored for Work with Critically Ill Children at Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital

Ana Evelyn Riccio of Croton has been honored for her work as a physician’s assistant working with seriously ill children at WMCHealth’s Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital. Riccio accepted her award from Westfair’s Doctors of Distinction on September 21 during a ceremony at the VIP Club in New Rochelle. She was one of 25 medical professionals and services to be honored for their outstanding service to patients and the community.

Riccio works to coordinate the care of seriously ill children who are undergoing cardiac procedures at WMCHealth’s Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital. As a physician’s assistant for the pediatric cardiac surgery team. Riccio is the primary person responsible for the pre- and post-operative care received by all the children who undergo heart surgery.

Sameh Said, MD, who is chief of Pediatric and Adult Congenital Cardiac Surgery for Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital and Westchester Medical Center said Ana is tirelessly committed to her patients and their families. “She takes care of these children as if they were her own,” he said.

Riccio graduated from New York University and completed her PA training at St. John’s University/Bayley Seton Hospital and worked in general surgery at Beth Israel Medical Center, following by adult cardiothoracic surgery at New York Presbyterian/Cornell Medical Center and then moved to pediatric cardiac surgery at Mount Sinai Hospital. She started at Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital in 2006.