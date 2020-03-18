COVID-19: Helpful Links for Business Owners, Non-Profits and Residents

The following links were shared by the Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber of Commerce. For more information, please visit their website.

Helpful links we received today:

New York State to Pass New Emergency Paid Leave for COVID19 and Paid Sick Leave

https://thebcw.org/new-york-state-to-pass-new-emergency-paid-leave-for-covid-19-and-paid-sick-leave/

United Way Provides Coronavirus Relief in Up $50,000 in Grants to Westchester Nonprofits

https://www.uwwp.org/coronavirus-response-grant/

Nonprofits are Eligible for Disaster SBA loans

https://www.sba.gov/disaster-assistance/coronavirus-covid-19

Important Information for Unemployment Insurance Claimants

https://labor.ny.gov/ui/how_to_file_claim.shtm

Latest news from NY State in regards to the coronavirus

https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/home

State Resources for Business

https://esd.ny.gov/esd-covid-19-related-resources