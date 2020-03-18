Business

COVID-19: Helpful Links for Business Owners, Non-Profits and Residents

March 18, 2020

The following links were shared by the Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber of Commerce. For more information, please visit their website.

Helpful links we received today:

New York State to Pass New Emergency Paid Leave for COVID19 and Paid Sick Leave
https://thebcw.org/new-york-state-to-pass-new-emergency-paid-leave-for-covid-19-and-paid-sick-leave/

United Way Provides Coronavirus Relief in Up $50,000 in Grants to Westchester Nonprofits
https://www.uwwp.org/coronavirus-response-grant/

Nonprofits are Eligible for Disaster SBA loans
https://www.sba.gov/disaster-assistance/coronavirus-covid-19

Important Information for Unemployment Insurance Claimants
https://labor.ny.gov/ui/how_to_file_claim.shtm

Latest news from NY State in regards to the coronavirus
https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/home

SBA Disaster Assistance in Response to the Coronavirus
https://www.sba.gov/disaster-assistance/coronavirus-covid-19

State Resources for Business
https://esd.ny.gov/esd-covid-19-related-resources

