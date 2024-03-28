Country Willow Partners with Mount Kisco Pantry for Donate & Save Event

Country Willow, a long-standing home furnishings and design center located in Bedford Hills, is pleased to announce their Donate & Save promotion in support of The Mount Kisco Interfaith Food Pantry (MKIFP). The MKIFP serves as the sole weekly choice food pantry accessible to residents across 21 Northern Westchester communities, serving nearly 2,000 individuals and 400 families a week.

From March 29 through April 7, Country Willow invites the community to participate in the Donate & Save event. During this period, we’ll match a $50 donation to MKIFP, as well as extend a 10% discount on any purchase of home furnishings and decor.

This initiative underscores Country Willow’s commitment to giving back to the community, supporting especially those efforts that promote the health and well-being of our neighbors. By partnering with MKIFP, and with your participation, Country Willow aims to help empower those in need through regular access to nutritious food and complementary programming. We also want to shine the spotlight on MKIFP’s volunteers who ensure the smooth operation of its services, from unloading food deliveries to assisting guests at distributions.

Please join Country Willow in supporting The Mount Kisco Interfaith Food Pantry to create a brighter future for Northern Westchester.