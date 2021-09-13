Clover Heating & Cooling to Celebrate 35th Anniversary by Giving Back to Community Organizations

Clover Heating & Cooling is celebrating the company’s 35th anniversary this October and will dedicate the next year to giving back to the Westchester community in several ways. They will kick off the celebration on September 18th when Clover Heating & Cooling owner, Anthony Marmo, presents a check for $3,500 to Sister Susan Gardella of the Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary (RSHM) Life Center in Sleepy Hollow. The donation will be made in memory of Anthony’s dear friend, Sister Bernadette Donaghy, RHSM, 1919-2013. The Life Center, which was started in 1995, delivers a wide variety of programs to the immigrant community and beyond, serving toddlers to seniors.

The check will be presented at a block party, hosted by JP Doyle’s Restaurant, on September 18th at 48 Beekman Avenue in Sleepy Hollow. During the block party, Clover Heating & Cooling will also host a 50/50 raffle with all proceeds going directly to the Life Center.

Marmo and his staff also donated 35 backpacks for local students, in partnership with the Brielle Sky Foundation, Sleepy Hollow Police Department and Tarrytown Police Department in the month of August. The backpacks were distributed to the children at the Tarrytown Community Opportunity Center. An additional 35 backpacks are being donated to the Westchester Community Opportunity Program (WestCOP), and 35 more will be donated to RSHM.

In November, Marmo and his staff will donate 35 turkeys for Thanksgiving to WestCOP from the Community Opportunity Center in Tarrytown. WestCOP is a private, not-for-profit, multi-purpose social services organization that operates community programs combating poverty and its adverse effects in the Hudson Valley for over 50 years helping the low-income and at-risk populations in the Hudson Valley region to achieve greater self-sufficiency.

“There are so many important community resources that help people in need, and we are happy to support them whenever possible but especially at a time when so many people have been hit hard by the pandemic,” stated Marmo. “We will be looking for additional opportunities to help the community in the coming year.”

Clover Heating & Cooling will also provide free Carbon Monoxide testing for current clients for the next 12 months and offer a special $35 rate for future clients. “Anytime fuel burns, it creates a deadly gas called carbon monoxide,” Marmo said. “Gas for fireplaces, stoves, water heaters, furnaces and other appliances can also leak carbon monoxide if not properly exhausted to the outside. If there’s a leak in the seal of the appliance’s exhaust system, the CO will leak into your home. This testing provides a level of comfort to anyone wondering if their home has a carbon monoxide issue.” For more information about this service call 914-631-6744 or visit www.clovercool.com.