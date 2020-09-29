Clean and Healthy New York Honors New York Businesses with a “Bold Vision for a Healthy Future”

Ossining’s Good Choice Kitchen Receives Bold Vision Award.

Clean and Healthy New York celebrated its 14th anniversary Thursday night. The celebration theme was a “Bold Vision for a Healthy Future.” Recognizing how critical sustainable businesses are, and how hard hit the economy has been due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the organization changed its recognition program format from an in-person dinner to a virtual event honoring businesses with a “Bold Vision for a Healthy Future” from across the state. The evening, hosted on Zoom, kicked off with a performance by NY artist Girl Blue. The event was broadcast on Facebook and can be viewed here: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=333643791217935&extid=8QK7kO4X7XptSJgn

Awardees represent much of New York State. Clean and Healthy New York awarded the following businesses:

Good Choice Kitchen Vegan Café & Culinary Center of Ossining, NY

Green Worker Cooperatives in Bronx, NY

New York Sustainable Business Council in Ithaca, NY

Soul Fire Farm in Petersburg, NY

Soulful Synergy, LLC in Queens Village, NY

Zandra Beauty in Buffalo, NY

“These are exceptionally challenging times,” said Kathy Curtis, Executive Director of Clean and Healthy New York. “Yet now more than ever we must hold tight to our vision for a healthy future, and in fact accelerate our progress. I’m proud of what Clean and Healthy New York has accomplished in our fourteenth year, and I’m pleased to present awards to such great business leaders who also embody this drive for a healthy future. This is what 21st century business looks like. These are the new faces of business.”

Good Choice Kitchen Vegan Café & Culinary Center of Ossining, NY received the Bold Vision for Healthy Retail award. This award is presented to a business that has done significant work to sell products that avoid and/or do not contain dangerous chemicals, is transparent about ingredients, and promotes a healthy work environment. Good Choice Kitchen seeks to create a cycle for food from sustainable farmer to chef to consumer, diminishing the reliance on commercially processed foods; increase local biofarmed agriculture commerce and community health. Learn more about them at goodchoicekitchen.com

“It is an honor to be recognized for the hard work our small grassroots business believes in doing for the betterment of our local and global environment,” said Laurie Gershgorn, Chef/Owner of Good Choice Kitchen. “From providing a health conscious seasonal organic menu to the daily green guidelines we follow, Good Choice Kitchen believes that this award is best served by making everyone aware of the steps we can all take. It gives us yet another opportunity to educate and suggest ways everyone can be an active participant for healthy people and world.”

Further details about the other awardees can be found at https://www.cleanhealthyny.org/.

“Many of the underlying conditions that contribute to more severe Covid-19 symptoms – including diabetes, cancer, heart disease, and asthma, are themselves increased by chemicals in our daily lives. It is vital that government and businesses alike redouble efforts to choose safer ingredients and stop using harmful ones. Clean and Healthy New York is committed to our Bold Vision for a Healthy Future, and the transition to a just, nontoxic, sustainable circular economy.” Added Curtis.